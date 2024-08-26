A female stray cat recently suffered burns all over her body after being trapped in a laundromat dryer for 10 minutes.

Not noticing the cat in the machine, two laundromat customers in Singapore had put their clothes and the dryer stopped after the previously mentioned period of time on Wednesday (Aug 21) at 3.47pm.

A Facebook post on the Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats by Kai Xin AvDay said one of the customers contacted the country’s Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) after spotting the female cat and the organisation took it away for further treatment.

Two videos attached to the post showed the cat getting out of the dryer and walking in a rather shaky manner being in pain following the incident as well as profusely panting.

Earlier, Kai, who feeds cats in the area, reached out to the SPCA clinic to check on the injured cat’s condition to find that the she had sustained burn injuries on her face and body as well as bleeding.

The two-year-old cat could not eat or drink at the time of receiving treatment by the SPCA.

It was said the cat was taken in by the dryer’s warmth, resulting in her being trapped unwittingly.

Kai added that the cat feeders in the area have not come across the cat before.

At the end of the post, Kai also reminded to check the inside of the dryer and washing machines in the laundromats to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

Mothership reported that the cat is now in safe hands, according to Singapore’s SPCA executive director Aarthi Sankar.

Aarthi confirmed that surveillance footage showed the cat entering the dryer, not indicating their presence in the machine even when the customer was loading their clothes in the dryer.

The medical examination also revealed that the cat did not suffer serious injuries aside from bruising after being tumbled around in the dryer.

She was also placed under “gentle” air-conditioning to cool off her body from overheating and Aarthi said the cat’s condition would have worsened if trapped for longer.