AS the festive season approaches, a debate has emerged on social media regarding the prominence of Halloween decorations in local malls, with many netizens expressing frustration over their prioritisation over Deepavali.

In the lead-up to Deepavali, which falls on October 31 and coincides with Halloween, shoppers have noticed that numerous shopping centres have opted to showcase Halloween decor more prominently than that of the traditional lights and motifs associated with the Festival of Lights.

On X, user @AlawiyahYusoff shared images of a Halloween display at one shopping mall, stating: “I don’t understand why Halloween is given such prominence. It’s not part of our culture or a festival.”

“I was wondering since when Halloween became a major celebration in Malaysia,” replied @VimileswariN.

Similarly, @thewynterwold posted: “So many Halloween decorations and costumes, but Deepavali decor tucked in an unseen corner in the mall. Malaysia, this is disappointing.”

On TikTok, @reshlikespie posted a video showing what appears to be a Halloween exhibition in the centre of the mall before panning to a small section where Deepavali decor was showcased, suggesting that perhaps Deepavali should have taken centre stage.

“We want Deepavali decorations, not Halloween,” commented @zatifiar, while @aixaadlie echoed similar sentiments, saying, “I wonder why they celebrate Halloween when it’s not even part of our culture. We want to see more Deepavali decorations.”

In another video, user @lbxd8 expressed frustration, asking, “Why can’t we get centre court decorations like other holidays?”

However, many users suggested that the emphasis on Halloween decor may be more a marketing strategy than a reflection of cultural significance.

@iAMazmar commented, “Capitalism. It’s all about money,” while @emjay039 noted, “When you conduct research on customer behaviour and segment your target market, decorations become part of the strategies to attract their presence. It has nothing to do with culture or festivals. It’s better than premises that do nothing to market their spaces.”

@TuahKinChio added, “Maybe mall owners feel it’s more attractive to kids? Just to increase foot traffic? It’s just business; should we get all critical and emotional about that?”

Conversely, some users found the discussion perplexing, with @2020Mn20 quipped, “Imagine being offended over festive decorations.”