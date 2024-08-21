EATING out these days has become a form of luxury as it is more and more apparent that the prices of food and drinks in Malaysia are skyrocketing.

And to make matters worse, some eateries charge atrocious prices for tiny portions of food.

One particularly frustrated customer took to social media to vent regarding an eatery who he felt had ripped him off.

Malaysian celebrity chef, Datuk Zamzani Abdul Wahab or Chef Zam took to TikTok to share his experience dining at a well-known eatery in Subang.

He shared that he had purchased the nasi lemak along their chicken rendang at the eatery. But much to his dismay, the chicken rendang which cost RM4.90 only consisted of what appears to be six tiny pieces of chicken.

“I have not eaten any piece. Look how many pieces. I haven’t touched it all at,” he said clearly disappointed, showing the plate with the meagre amount of meat.

To make matters worse, he explained that upon unwrapping the nasi lemak, he noticed there was not a single drop of sambal in it.

According to Chef Zam, he was requested to pay extra if he wanted sambal in his nasi lemak. Oh the horror!

“I opened the nasi lemak, on the inside, there was no sambal. The nasi lemak that they sell is empty, no sambal and it cost RM5.90.

“And if you want sambal, you have to pay more!” he added

In another video, he shared that the nasi lemak and chicken rendang had cost him RM17.90.

“Don’t try to cheat customers’ money, okay?

The nerve of this person selling nasi lemak without sambal and then charging extra if you want sambal!” he captioned his post.

Chef Zam’s post has since gone viral with 1.3 million views and more than 3,000 comments from horrified netizens.

Many netizens agreed with the chef’s sentiment, saying that the eatery charged rather expensive prices for the food.

“This eatery is really expensive. When I was working at Pavillion Bukit Jalil, even a hot Milo cost RM9.90. Insanely expensive,” commented @merpatiputih.

Some also thanked the chef for voicing out his displeasure.

“Thank you, Chef Zam, for speaking up. Our family has already been affected, but we didn’t dare to speak out, afraid that they wouldn’t believe us or would deny their mistake. Too tired to argue, it’s another issue altogether,” said @Nurul.

