RAMADAN is here which means Malaysians can now look forward to bazaars filled with endless tasty foods. Unfortunately, some Malaysians have already taken to social media to share about their disappointing purchases.

A customer recently posted about how she was charged RM3 for purchasing gravy at a Ramadan bazaar.

According to Kosmo, she initially purchased gulai daging. She then noticed a container of gulai ikan but as the fish was all sold out, all that was left was the gravy.

“The seller charged RM3 for it. RM3 for plain gravy,“ the customer explained, horrified.

The customer’s experience has sparked a debate online, with many online users questioning the seller’s actions to charge such a price towards the customer.

“We understand businesses need to make a profit. However if the dish is all sold out, why not give the remaining gravy for free?

“If the seller is really heavy-hearted to give the gravy away for free, then it would be helpful if they could mention that it cost RM3,“ said a commenter.

“But if the side dish is truly finished, the gravy should be given for free. If it sits out, it’ll just get thrown away anyway.

Another user shared a similar experience, “Yesterday, my friend requested for more sambal and was charged for it. Previously, the sellers were perfectly alright with such request and they wouldn’t charge customers extra.”

