A Chinese corporation has switched up its year-end bonus with a new staff rewards program designed to encourage workers to maintain good health and fitness.

The Guangdong province-based Dongpo Paper firm recently discontinued its customary annual performance-based incentive in favour of a monthly one that is contingent upon the quantity of exercise that each employee completes.

Under the new policy, an employee who runs 50 km a month will receive a full bonus; if they run 40 km, they will receive 60 percent of the incentive; if they run 30 km, they will receive 30 percent.

In the meantime, an additional 30 percent will be given to runners who cover 100 km every month.

The program additionally involves speed walking and mountain trekking, which might make up 30 percent and 60 percent of the total amount of exercise needed, respectively.

As cherry on top, allegedly the employees’ smartphone app helps establish the distance.

The business’s CEO, Lin Zhiyong, outlined the benefits of the creative strategy for employers as word spread throughout Chinese social media

He asserted “A company can last long when its employees are healthy.”

In correlation, the company’s official WeChat account claims that Lin is a living example of his words, having accomplished two summits of Mount Everest.

What do you think? If you had to cope with exercising as a bonus, would you go all out?