A school vice principal in Ningxiang, Hunan province, has been embroiled in scandal after allegations surfaced of her extramarital affair with a former male student, coupled with claims of financial misconduct involving 700,000 yuan (RM432,000).

According to South China Morning Post, the controversy began when the man, identified as He, posted a video alleging Xie Jiaxiong, his former vice principal and secondary school teacher, of having a five-year relationship with him.

He also claimed that Xie solicited significant monetary gifts from him during their time together amounting to almost 700,000 yuan (RM432,000), only to refuse to pay him back when he faced financial difficulties.

He claimed that Xie had been his secondary school teacher, and at the time, he was drawn to her, with Xie responding by complimenting his appearance.

The allegations indicated that the relationship started after he graduated and became professionally successful.

Despite being married, Xie pursued him, leading to an affair, both allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship at hotels, in cars, and at private residences.

Shared chat records revealed Xie affectionately referred to him as “Daddy,” “Love Daddy,” and “Love Husband.”

In one instance, she reportedly said, “I will not let my husband touch me because my heart is yours,” and expressed a desire to have a child with him.

The situation escalated when He requested repayment, and Xie allegedly filed a false sexual assault claim against him.

This prompted He to expose their relationship by filing a formal complaint with the local education bureau.

Following an investigation, the Ningxiang education bureau issued a statement on December 23 confirming Xie’s dismissal from her role.

“After investigation, it was found that Xie violated professional ethics. The party committee has decided to dismiss her from her position, issue a serious warning within the party, and reassign her to a different work unit.

“We maintain a zero-tolerance policy toward misconduct in the education sector and will use this case as a warning to strengthen professional ethics among teachers. We appreciate the public’s concern,” the statement read.

The incident has ignited heated discussions online. Critics condemned Xie’s behavior and the perceived leniency of her punishment.

“As an educator, how could she behave like this? Can she truly focus on running a school?” one person questioned. Another said, “Just dismissing her is too light a punishment.”

However, some have also scrutinised He’s motives. One commentator noted, “If money had not been involved, they would still be together. Stop pretending to be a victim.”