MANY of us would hope for an increment or a bonus for a job well done at work, but one employer went above and beyond for his top-performing employees.

In a recent Instagram reel that stirred online discussions, comedian Kelvin Tan, also known as Mayiduo, revealed that he spent S$150,000 (RM529066.32) on seven Rolex watches as gifts for his “top-performing staff” at SG Interior Design KJ, his interior design company.

In the reel posted on Monday (Jan 29), Kelvin expressed his belief that as a boss, profits should be shared, emphasising that it doesn’t make sense for the boss to keep all the profits. He bought Rolex watches for seven out of 35 designers in his company.

Kelvin explained that buying Rolex is a yearly tradition for employees who meet their targets. He highlighted the meaningfulness of the watches, stating that they serve as a reminder of the hard work and achievements that led to owning a Rolex.

In the video, Kelvin’s employees were shown trying on and selecting Rolex watches at a shop in Far East Plaza. Kelvin also treated himself to a Rolex GMT Master II Root Beer in half gold, priced between S$23,900 (RM84297.90) to S$56,900 (RM20,0692.49) online.

Kelvin mentioned that the significance of gifting Rolex goes beyond cash rewards.

He stated that if any of his employees decide to sell their Rolex, he would have no qualms about it, acknowledging that they may have valid reasons for doing so.

Kelvin shared his plans to expand his company, expressing the intention to hire an additional 40 interior designers, aiming for significant growth.

Kelvin is also the co-founder of media company Double Up and the founder of T-shirt printing service El Print Pte Ltd.

Netizens engaged in the comments section, with some jokingly requesting a job or inquiring about Rolex gifts.

Local celebrities, including Singaporean actor Zong Zijie, joined the conversation, expressing interest in job opportunities. Simon Kung, a content creator and friend, humorously announced his decision to join Mayiduo as an apprentice for interior design.