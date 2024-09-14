A cosmetics store owner was allegedly scammed by a customer after discovering her payment receipts paid through a QR code was altered.

In a TikTok video, Hazila Ramly shared a security footage exposing the customer in the store located in Johor Bahru, a young woman, who she claimed was the scammer in question.

Hazila said in her post that the woman scammed her business out of over RM300.

“RM300 may be a small amount for bigger businesses. For small businesses, (we can use the money) to cover a week’s pay for our staff,” she said in her TikTok post.

In the comments section, the business owner clarified that she had already lodged a police report following the incident.

ALSO READ: Beware of bogus QR code images online and in public places

In another video, she showed images of the altered receipts, showing two examples of the fake receipts and comparing them to the original one.

The fake receipt issued to Hazila showed her losses amounting to RM309.80.

In one of the fake receipts, the font used was different to the original while the date was typed out differently.

Meanwhile, another individual said to have fallen victim to the same woman’s tactic recorded a loss of RM63.

Her cautionary tale reached many online, with netizens advising her to implement certain measures such as getting a sound box for QR code payments in order to be properly notified of an actual payment by a customer.

ALSO READ: Seremban café owner discovered her café QR code was swapped in a scam

Hazila responded that she already bought the sound box but she had some issues setting it up.

Users also shared their experiences of encountering such customers, addressing the prevalence of the issue which negatively impact businesses, especially small businesses, across the country.