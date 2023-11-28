A recent Facebook post revealed the details of a new type of scam which took place in a café in Seremban.

Thankfully the café narrowly avoided becoming a scam victim because of a vigilant patron.

The proprietor of the café revealed in her post how a watchful client noticed something fishy when making payment via e-wallet.

She was shocked to see that the name of the café wasn’t the name that showed up on the payment prompt.

When they looked more closely, they saw that the fraudulent QR code had been covertly substituted for the café’s original one in order to redirect payments to an unidentified person’s account.

“Such people probably have a lot of TNG stickers on them,“ the owner remarked. “They most likely use any opportunity to stick one wherever they go.”

China Press additionally claimed that the proprietor of the café was considering the reason for this behaviour.

It seems more likely to be a set up than a scam, given how simple it would be to link the QR code to a specific person.

Unfortunately, the café’s CCTV system was unavailable, so the identity of the offender remains a mystery.

This incident should serve as a lesson for company owners operating in the digital era. We hope that despite these new scams, everyone continues to be cautious and watchful.