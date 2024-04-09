A heartwarming video of a grandfather building a DIY railway in his backyard for his grandchildren has captivated thousands online.

The clip, shared by Viral Media Johor on Facebook, featuring the joyful grandfather riding the homemade ‘train’ with his delighted grandkids quickly amassed over 4,900 likes and over 200 comments.

The caption read: “Wow, Grandpa did an amazing job making a roller coaster train for his beloved grandchildren!”

Set in a modest backyard, the railway appears to be crafted from recycled materials, adding a touch of ingenuity to the heartwarming project.

Netizens couldn’t help but express their admiration, with many saying the train would attract not just children, but adults as well.

One user called Hadi Adira Hassan commented: “Is there still a spot available to become a grandchild at the age of 35?”

Zaliena Zakaria wrote: “Wow, this is awesome! If I’m not just the grandchild who’s excited, I’d definitely tag along too!”

“His grandfather must have been a retired KTM employee.

“He’s quite the creative one.” Abby Sweet commented jokingly.