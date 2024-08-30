Dad travels 1,000km in teddy bear costume to reconcile with estranged daughter

IN a heartwarming gesture that has taken Chinese social media by storm, a father from China travelled over 1,000 kilometres to Guangzhou, Guangdong province, dressed as a giant teddy bear to surprise his estranged daughter and mend their relationship.

According to South China Morning Post, the father’s unique approach came after a six-month estrangement following a heated disagreement over blind dates.

In mid-August, the daughter, who works for a small taxi company, was stunned when the oversized bear arrived at her workplace bearing flowers.

The surprise took an emotional turn when the man revealed himself by removing the costume’s head, much to his daughter’s shock.

“Dad, what are you doing here?” she exclaimed before rushing into his arms, both of them overcome with tears.

“Daughter, you haven’t contacted us for a long time. I am missing you so much,” her father told her through sobs.

He assured her that he and her mother had agreed to no longer pressure her into blind-dating activities.

“It’s our fault. Your mother and I have reached an agreement that we will not force you to join blind-dating activities. You can count on me. It’s not a big deal,” he promised.

The daughter, who had fled home to escape the stress of her family’s expectations, expressed her deep guilt upon seeing her father.

“My father’s hair had turned white. I felt so guilty,” she recalled, moved by his ageing appearance.

The reunion sparked an emotional reaction across China, with many online users praising the father’s dedication.

“I envy this girl for having parents who love her very much,” one commenter wrote on Douyin.

Another said, “The father’s love is as great as a mountain.”