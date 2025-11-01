Customer charged RM20 for ‘economy rice’ in Cheras eatery

ECONOMY rice or known as ‘chap fan’, once touted as a great cheap go-to, has been on the receiving end of criticism in recent years, as social media videos are featuring customers’ complaints of cut-throat prices in certain eateries.

A customer recently expressed their shock after being charged RM20 for a plate of this popular budget staple in Cheras.

An image of the food was posted on social media platform Xiaohongshu showing a plate of rice with a portion of what seems to be braised meat, stir-fried lady’s fingers and cabbage together with a whole egg.

“It is my first time eating mixed rice. Did I pay too much or are the prices like this here?” @Yoyo captioned their post.

Replying to some comments, @Yoyo said the taste of the food was not worth the price and agreed that they were scammed.

Netizens were just as shocked as @Yoyo and agreed that the food was “ridiculously expensive”.

“Oh my god. Is this food from a five star hotel?” a netizen said.

One netizen even advised them to walk away the next time they are charged that much for economy rice.