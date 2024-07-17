MIXED rice used to be a favourite among Malaysians. It was previously known to be an affordable option for many.

But these days, mixed rice is no longer at an ‘economy’ friendly price. In fact, many Malaysians have shared their own ‘expensive’ plates of mixed rice.

Such a person is Facebook user, Rhino KI who took to JB柔佛吹水站 community page who shared that he and his friends were charged a whopping RM156.50 for three plates of mixed rice at a restaurant in Johor Bahru.

In his post, Rhino shared pictures of the three plates of food along with the receipt.

The first plate consisted of rice, a huge portion of what appears to be anchovies petai sambal, a portion of vegetables and a piece of fried chicken.

The second plate contained rice and two substantial portions of meat dishes, one curried and the second one, stewed.

Meanwhile the last plate was flooded with a mix of vegetables and seafood, including prawns and squid in curry along with rice and a piece of fried chicken.

“Damn, in just two or three years, you can buy an entire row of shops. A whole row, not just one!” captioned the user in his post.

ALSO READ: M’sian shocked after charged RM19 for a plate of mixed rice

The post has garnered attention amongst shocked netizens, who flooded the post with over 1,000 comments.

However many Facebook users felt that the price was rather justified as they had taken a huge portion of seafood and petai.

“Actually, whether something is expensive or not depends on how individuals perceive it. From what I know, these dishes/meats are priced based on their weight or quantity. For instance, if you take a large portion of stink beans on one plate, the cost for that quantity is calculated separately.

“It’s not that you pay the same price regardless of how much you take. Just the stink beans alone could cost more than ten bucks. Seafood is also not cheap, and even a piece of fried chicken from a street stall can cost around 5 bucks. Do you not consider how much you’re taking? You pay according to the quantity you take. If you think it’s unfair, you can ask the restaurant owner to break down the prices item by item for you to see,” explained Johnny.

READ MORE: “Price is for T20 only”: M’sian charged RM200 for chap fan for 6 people

Another netizen said that the restaurant was well-known for its high prices, and that the user should have been more careful with his selection of dishes.

“Firstly, this establishment is well-known for its higher prices. Secondly, considering the amount taken, one should be aware of the lower cost. Thirdly, the food taken is not ordinary vegetables or tofu. Fourthly, after taking and eating, why post about it? Is it to gain attention for oneself?

“Or to piggyback on the restaurant’s fame to become more well-known? Knowing well that the food at this place is not cheap, why bother posting about it unnecessarily? As for the prices, they are displayed on the walls and also on the metal plates.

Additionally, the restaurant has always posted the calculation based on weight. The stink beans alone amount to more than half a plate. The amount of squid and prawns is also substantial,” commented another.

What do you think?

ALSO READ: M’sian charged RM28 for one meat and one vegetable at economy rice restaurant