WHEN ordering food from an online delivery platform, it is plain common sense to provide a full address so that one’s order is received properly.

This time, a customer left a food delivery rider no choice but to place the food order in an unexpected area due to not being provided a proper address.

In a post on Facebook page Complaint Singapore, an image attached showed a screenshot of a message between the delivery rider and the customer.

In the screenshot, the rider continuously asked for the customer’s unit number but since there was no reply from the customer, the rider left the food at the car park basement.

On the other hand, the Facebook post explaining the customer’s point of view stated that they forgot to include their unit number in the address.

The customer also claimed to not have seen the delivery rider’s message because they were bathing at the time, adding that the delivery rider did not call them.

In response to the post, netizens subsequently rebuked the customer for being “entitled” and faulting them for not adding their apartment unit number, thus potentially inconveniencing the driver.

“Every minute is money for the delivery rider, don’t expect them to wait for you to finish showering,” a user said.

“By right (the delivery rider) was supposed to dispose the food. He is already kind enough to leave at (the car park basement) and send you a message,” another netizen remarked.