JOB interviews, there’s a certain etiquette when it comes to attending or even when you’re unable to attend one.

After all, a lot of time and effort is put by the human resource team and the interviewer to coordinate these candidate screenings.

So its only professional to inform your interviewer through a phone call or a message if you can’t make the interview.

However, one Malaysian interviewer received the short end of the stick when the candidate not only ghosted the interview but also blocked him in the process.

Ahza Adhwa took to Facebook to share that the candidate, who was a Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) graduate had agreed to attend a job interview at 11am.

“Today, someone was supposed to come for an interview. 19-years-old, a recent SPM graduate, looking for a job. Yesterday, they promised to come at 11 am.

“I arrived at the office at 10.50 am,” explained Ahza.

He took a quick look at his WhatsApp and noticed that the candidate’s profile picture had mysteriously disappeared in the conversation.

Feeling strange, he attempted to send a message to the candidate. To his dismay, the message had only one tick.

This means the message has left the your phone and reached the WhatsApp itself, but has not reached the recipient’s phone yet. They might be in an area with poor signal (such as on a plane), have their phone turned off, or (maybe) have blocked you.

Ahza patiently waited until 11.10am and noticed that his message was still left on one tick.

“Turns out, I was blocked. I was stunned. To think, I got blocked by someone looking for a job. Hmm,” he pondered.

His post has since attracted a lot of attention from netizens who commented that the candidate showed no signs of professionalism by behaving as such.

A few others also shared in the comment section that as employers, they have been in similar situations.

“I often experience the same thing,” said Syed Malis.

“Sometimes it’s disheartening, after giving someone a chance, that’s the response you get. On social media, they keep complaining about a lack of job opportunities,” said Jaguar D D’win.

