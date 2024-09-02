A Malaysian man recently posted a snapshot of an interview in which the employer commented on the candidates texting etiquette during a job interview view message.

However, to his astonishment, he suffered the wrath of netizens.

Faiz Aman turned to Facebook to share his concerns, along with screenshots of the employer’s WhatsApp exchange with the candidate.

In the screenshot he uploaded, the employer was seen asking the candidate to identify herself, specifically asking for her name, age, residence, and current employment status.

The girl responded to the inquiry directly, providing the requested details.

The employer was then taken aback by her candid reaction and opted to provide input on her approach to replying to employers during the job hunt.

“The way you responded gives the company an idea of your attitude.” “I apologise if my criticism has hurt your feelings,“ the man added.

Responding to the feedback, she stated that everyone has their own method.

“Now I know... people can see attitude through texts. By the way, do you know what my behaviour is like? Maybe you find my chat a bit hurtful for you even though it’s just short replies. Different people, different ways, sir,” she said.

This article drew criticism from several netizens, who faulted the employer for how she questioned the candidate.

One netizen asked, “What is wrong? She responded accurately. The employer’s inquiry is wrong. For example, ‘Can you explain us why our organisation should recruit you and what advantages you bring?’”

Meanwhile, another Facebook user said, “I think this admin needs to google a bit on how to interview people.”

Who do you believe is at fault?