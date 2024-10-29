A MOTORCYCLIST recently received an earful from the police for his actions after he was caught live-streaming the scene of a fatal accident on TikTok.

In the 1 minute and 24 seconds clip posted on Reddit by @sipekjoosiao, the man was awkwardly looking away from the live-stream and was repeatedly questioned by the police officer if he had “journalism ethics” to be doing this.

“Tell me what you understand.

“Are you authorised as a reporter?

“Why are you so happy while taking a live video?”

“Do you have authorisations to do this?” questioned the police officer.

“No,” replies the man.

The police officer also questions the man on how the deceased and the deceased’s family feel about it.

