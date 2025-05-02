AN influencer in China recently faced backlash following the death of a dog under his care during a livestream.

The influencer known as Pan Hong who has gained 16.6 million followers on social media, shares his love for dogs and also operates a dog training center, offering free services to help owners with their pets’ behavior.

The incident sparked public outrage, even prompting an angry response from Taiwanese actress Joe Chen Chiao, who said she “just witnessed a murder,” as quoted by South China Morning Post.

The dog, an Alaskan malamute named Aite, was frequently featured on Pan’s platform and was referred to as a “star dog”, as quoted.

In the livestream recorded on January 19, Pan was giving Aite a bath at the center, and viewers were reportedly disturbed when they noticed the dog resisting the bath.

This led to Pan using zip ties to shut the dog’s mouth instead of a muzzle.

As the malamute struggled for air during the livestream, Pan slapped Aite, who then became “motionless”, as quoted.

Pan allegedly continued the livestream until the end, despite viewers voicing their concerns.

After the livestream, Pan faced significant backlash and issued an apology, claiming that Aite’s death was caused by old age and heart problems.

He justified using the zip tie by stating it was necessary to prevent Aite from biting others.