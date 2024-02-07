MANY people took advantage, gathering as much squid as they could after a lorry carrying the seafood overturned on the Guthrie Highway.

A TikTok, now reposted on X by @ReeNGaston showed kilos of squid fallen off the boxes scattered along the Elmina intersection.

Even though most of the squid were on the tar road as well as the dirt, people near the site of the incident did not hesitate to stop their vehicles at the roadside and pick up the seafood to take back home in plastic bags.

Despite the misfortune suffered by the lorry driver that day, he still allowed for the squid to be taken by those who found it.

Netizens expressed their concerns on the lack of hygiene after many rushed to take as much of the squid they could.

