A mother and daughter’s shopping trip at Setapak Central turned into a nightmare after the child’s toes were caught in an escalator.

Yesterday, a viral video on TikTok showed the woman and her daughter stuck on an escalator with several firemen dispatched at the scene assisting them.

A report by NST said that three of the eight-year-old girl’s toes were injured with one of them fractured during the incident which took place at 4.45pm.

A spokesperson from the City Fire and Rescue Department said that the Kuala Lumpur Operations Centre received an alert on the incident at 4.56pm before a team of firemen were dispatched to the scene.

Five firemen led by PBK Operations Commander II Shamsul Bahri Hashim straight away got to helping the scared little girl free her stuck foot from the escalator in the mall.

“The firemen together with the building management took about 30 to 40 minutes to successfully free her leg,“ Shamsul said.

The young girl was then handed over to the medical team on standby to provide emergency treatment at the scene.