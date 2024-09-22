Elderly S’pore man eats leftovers to prevent food wastage

AN elderly man in Singapore recently caught the attention of onlookers at Chinatown’s People’s Park Food Centre after he was seen eating leftover food from tables and tray return areas.

Initially thought to be scavenging due to hunger, the man, known only as Mr. Wang, later revealed his actions stemmed from a desire to prevent food wastage rather than a lack of resources.

“It’s not because I don’t have money to buy food. I just don’t want to see food go to waste. I often see people leave large portions of food behind,” Wang told Shin Min Daily News.

“The food is still warm and it’s such a waste. That’s why I eat them.”

A hawker at the food court noted that Mr. Wang is not alone in this practice, stating that three to four elderly individuals are regularly seen consuming leftovers daily.

Despite the good intentions, Daniel Tay, founder of the anti-waste group Freegan in Singapore, cautioned against the practice.

He advised that eating food left in the open is not hygienic and poses a high risk of contamination and food poisoning.

He suggested that those concerned about waste should ask diners for leftover food directly while they are still seated to ensure safety.