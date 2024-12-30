BABY pygmy hippopotamus and internet sensation from Thailand Moo Deng recently received a generous Christmas gift of 10,000,000 baht (RM1.3 million) from one of the most influential figures in cryptocurrency.

The Khao Kheow Open Zoo on Thursday (Dec 26) announced the generous contribution by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin on Facebook, thanking him for joining its Wildlife Sponsorship Program.

“We look forward to working with you over the next two years for the benefit of the Khao Kheow Open Zoo community and all our visitors!” the post said.

The zoo also published a Buterin’s letter on its Instagram page.

In the letter, he shared how he was “deeply impressed” with the zoo’s commitment to animal welfare, education and outreach, also mentioning his excitement for its plans for improvement, following his November visit.

Buterin also called his donation a “gesture of friendship” to Thailand after several events the Ethreum community organised across Thailand recently, culminating in the success of the Devcon SEA conference for blockchain enthusiasts in November.

“What better way to do that than through a Christmas present to someone who is dear to all Thai people, Moo Deng and who has become one of the most unexpected and important Thai celebrities on the world stage.

“I very much look forward to seeing Moo Deng live long and prosper, and how, alongside her, our family and community also thrive,” the letter read.

It was also confirmed in the letter that two donations of five million baht will be made on Thursday (Dec 26) while the date of the second donation and any extra amount will be “communicated at a later time” but no later than a year from December 26 this year.

Moo Deng, which translates to bouncing pig in Thai, reportedly amassed popularity this year after her introduction back in July 25 at just two weeks old.

Following several social media videos of her antics by her keeper Atthapon Nundee, her feisty yet charming self took the over the internet by storm, gaining growing interest with her name being mentioned by several brands globally.

Her popularity also translated to an influx of over 81,000 visitors to the Khao Khaew Open Zoo, helping the zoo earn more than 12 million baht (RM1.5 million) in September due to live streams of the baby hippo, with a projected revenue increase of 200 million baht (RM25 million), says zoo’s director according to the Bangkok Post.