DATUK Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, the former prime minister, declared today that he had returned to Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) to continue his education.

He aannounced that he had gotten his student card, however he did not say which program he had selected.

“Thank God, I got my student card today. I formally start school today. I never imagined that I would still be a student at this age.” He stated.

“This is the definition of lifelong learning,“ he said in a Facebook post.

In the image he shared, his picture and entire name are displayed along with the name of Universiti Utara Malaysia; however, the courses he is enrolled in are not mentioned.

The public were excited by his announcement and many congratulated him.

“I can’t wait to enter UUM,“ said one user.

“Congrats Dato, knowledge never dies!” said another Facebook user

We would like to congratulate our former PM on his admission to the university and wish him luck in his coming semester.