BUY now pay later (BNPL), instalments have now become the go-to way for many to purchase items for those looking to purchase costly items.

Sometimes, these payment methods can be a good thing, especially for essential items.

But one customer, in hopes of purchasing a big ticket item, tried to inquire if he could get a five-year loan for an iPhone, much to the amusement of the shop owner.

Betterman Chan took to his Facebook on Aug 6 to share the conversation in which the customer had messaged him to inquire regarding the monthly instalments for an iPhone 14 Pro Max.

However when Chan responded that they did not have the Pro Max version for the iPhone 14, the customer changed his mind and inquired for the instalments for iPhone 15 Pro Max.

For those of you unfamiliar, the price of an iPhone 15 Pro Max is RM6,499.

He then inquired how much was the customer’s income to which the individual replied, RM2,000.

“Hmm, the instalments at our shop are usually for those who don’t have a pay slip. This is because we have been scammed. There was an individual who paid for six months and then disappeared.

“So now for the instalment option, it’s either AEON or JCL, and requires a pay slip,” explained Chan.

This conversation took an interesting turn.

“What is your lowest monthly instalment?

“If the loan is for five years, how much?” inquired the customer.

Horrified and amused, Chan responded, “No way for five years. What are you, buying a car?”

The customer shrugged his comment, explaining that if the instalments were under AEON or JCL, a three-year or five-year loan was possible.

“Which instalment company would take note? This person wants to purchase an iPhone 15 Pro Max for five years. I cannot already,” captioned a speechless-sounding Chan.

His post attracted a lot of attention from Facebook users who felt that the customer was living above his means.

“This person confirm is the type to see his friend use an iPhone and so he too wants one. I used to have a friend who wanted to borrow money to buy an iPhone. However, once he bought it, he just disappeared,” commented Facebook user Joe.

“Loan for five years, how about if he gets a car? A 15-year loan? Maybe for a house loan, he will ask for a 55-year loan,” joked another.

