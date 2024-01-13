IN an era of growing inflation and uncertainty, one man explained how he is saddled in tremendous debt, according to a viral post published on the Facebook page The Viral Stories.

According to the post, his personal loans are big enough to “drain his blood,“ a whopping RM142,000 and RM9,000 owed to two different institutions.

Beyond the RM151,000 loan alone. Meanwhile, his other obligations are: Malaysian Public Sector Housing Financing (RM230,000), and Koperasi (RM100,000).

Unfortunately, with all of these responsibilities pending settlement, the individual working in the government sector owes a total of RM481,000!

The man, on the other hand, has a strategy in place to gradually repay his debts which would be to declare bankruptcy. However he is concerned that his job security may be affected.

“If I declare myself bankrupt, will I be fired from my job?” he queried.

Rightfully, netizens were astonished to discover the amount of debt he was saddled with, and some used the chance to caution others about the serious implications of asking for loans if not managed properly.