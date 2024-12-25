THIS Christmas, Malaysians were treated to a unique sight: Santa Claus on a motorbike!

A food delivery rider in Sabah dressed in a full Santa suit, complete with a white beard and festive charm, was spotted spreading holiday cheer on his motorbike.

The video, shared by TikTok user @md_ashraff92, shows the Santa rider cruising through the streets, making his rounds and delivering joy in an unexpected way.

The 20-second clip quickly captured the attention of viewers, with many joking that the rider might just be the real Santa.

But it wasn’t just the Santa suit that got people talking—the rider’s motorbike was just as festive. The food delivery box was creatively wrapped to look like a Christmas gift, adorned with decorations.

To add even more holiday spirit, the motorbike was designed to resemble Santa’s reindeer, featuring a red ball as a nose and brown antlers.

The video quickly went viral, amassing over 117,500 views and sparking hundreds of comments. Malaysians couldn’t contain their excitement, praising the creative and joyful display.

“I’m still waiting, the gift hasn’t arrived yet,” one user called Ela jokingly wrote.

Kayger wrote: “Such a great idea! If many people did this, it would make all the celebrations we have in Malaysia even more festive.”