EXPENSIVE food and beverages are not always going to taste the most amazing despite the hefty price tag.

But the taste of food and drink is subjective according to one’s palate, and only we ourselves can determine whether it tastes good or not at the end of the day.

A food reviewer recently had a taste of some very expensive coffee but was not impressed by the taste.

@walaofoodie on TikTok visited a high-end coffehouse in Kuala Lumpur to review their “Paraiso Gold coffee” priced at an exorbitant RM1,200.

According to the cafe’s official website, the coffee blend has “exotic notes of rose, wild berries, green apple, pineapple, passion fruit, banana, wine, nectarine, almond and chocolate”, together with rhubarb, tart cherry and sugar candy.

In the video, the waiter explained that the Gold Paraiso coffee is said to be “one of the rarest coffee” as it is “not easy to grow the coffee tree”, thereby limiting its production quantity.

Finally, as the “rare” coffee was served to the reviewer, she took a sip and concluded that it tasted just like any other coffee. She even added cream to suit her taste buds but could not find any way to “appreciate” the RM1,200 cup of coffee.

Netizens were of course taken aback at the coffee pricing but some did justify the price due to the coffee beans’ production process.

Would you spend this much on a cup of coffee? Share your thoughts.