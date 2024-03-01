FORMER Selangor FC goalkeeper Jamsari Sabian’s financial difficulties have pushed him to sell off his medals on social media.

Due to not receiving his salary for four months, the former football player had no choice but to sell the reminders of his glory days.

In his Facebook post on Dec 31 2023, Jamsari’s medals were from his time in the MPPJ Football Club in 2001 to 2004.

Jamsari won those three medals during his time in the MPPJ FC during the Malaysia Cup, Sumbangsih, FAM Cup and the Malayian Premier League championships from 2001 to 2004, according to a report by Sinar Harian.

Jamsari, who was also the Kelantan United Football Club (KUFC) coach last season, said that he wanted to sell off his medals for RM30,000 but thankfully, the football club managed to pay his salary for three months.

“Thankfully Kelantan United also paid for August and September yesterday. The remaining months left are October, November and December,” he said.

According to the former KUFC coach, he confirmed that the management had given a memo stating that the payment is to be settled by Jan 31.

In regards to selling his medals, he was “determined” to do so and is willing to sell them off to an interested buyer.

At the same time, he admitted that he was quite saddened by the issue of salary arrears that have plagued the Malaysian League.

“I don’t want to make noise about this kind of thing since I retired because of this issue. When I returned, it was still happening

“It’s not good for our football industry,“ Jamsari added.

Prior to this, Jamsari had sold a collection of medals he won with Selangor in 2005.