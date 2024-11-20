IN Malaysia, the national language is referred to as Bahasa Malaysia or Bahasa Melayu.

It is important for every Malaysian to know how to speak our national language.

But recently, one recent Bahasa Melayu tweet has been making waves on X thanks to none other than the President of France, Emmanuel Macron!

Macron took to his X account on Nov 19 to post his meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Bersama Perdana Menteri Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim, yang juga merupakan Pengerusi ASEAN.

“Pertemuan pertama ini akan membolehkan kami mempererat hubungan antara negara kami, khususnya dalam bidang peralihan tenaga, salah satu keutamaan bersama kami,” he tweeted.

The tweet was accompanied with a picture of Macron and Anwar, both smiling and shaking hands at the 2024 G20 Rio de Janeiro summit.

The post has since amassed 538,000 views and more than 350 comments from impressed Malaysian netizens.

“I thought X automatically translates, but it turns out it really uses Malay! The Malay language is global!” said a proud Malaysian @ehsan_zakaria.

“The Malay language is global!” gushed @theloratadine.

“I thought it was a prank. Your Malay is impressive. Great job,” praised @ManjitSinghG5.

Many also took to the comment section to congratulate Anwar on his efforts to further strengthen the relations and cooperation between Malaysia and France.

“Congratulations to YAB DSAI for his effort.”

