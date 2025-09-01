Monkeys can occasionally cause challenges in residential areas, such as property damage, littering, and disturbances to the peace.

Recently, a frustrated woman took to social media to vent about the relentless antics of the macaques near her home.

In her post on X, user @janatunmaqwa shared how the monkeys have made a daily ritual out of visiting her house, forcing her to keep every window tightly shut and the doors securely locked to prevent any uninvited entries.

“All the plants I’ve grown by the side of the house are gone,” she lamented. “They didn’t even eat them—they just destroyed them out of spite.”

A Series of Failed Solutions

She went on to detail her family’s tireless efforts to deter the macaques, trying almost every idea imaginable—short of harming them—to keep them away.

“We’ve placed tiger, snake, and dinosaur statues around the house. It didn’t work.

“We even bought a whole bundle of firecrackers. But when we threw them, the macaques weren’t scared at all. They just turned and looked at the crackers exploding, completely unfazed,” she explained.

Attempts to trap them also proved futile. “We set traps, and one macaque got caught. But to our horror, its friend pulled it out from above. They’re incredibly clever.”

Desperate, they tried giving the monkeys laxatives, only to face an even messier situation. “They defecated right in front of the house and smeared it everywhere.”

@janatunmaqwa explained that they do not dare shoot the monkeys.

“We don’t want to cause harm, especially to others in the area. The area is hilly, so we’re afraid a stray shot could hit someone’s house. We also can’t bring ourselves to poison them.”

She clarified that she has reported the issue to Perhilitan but received no response.

Her post has since gone viral, garnering over three million views and more than 500 comments, with many netizens expressing their shock and sharing their own experiences.

“Back when I was at UKM, my room used to get raided all the time. Then I put belacan around the windows, and they didn’t dare come near after that!” commented @ainimazalan.

“Oh my god, it feels like watching Planet of the Apes. They’re so huge. I’m terrified,” expressed @wnfazrini.

