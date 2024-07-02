ONE should appreciate food and avoid wastage by being selective about what they choose to eat.

In a recent incident sparking heated discussion on social media, a customer’s unconventional protest against a food order mistake has captured the attention of netizens nationwide.

The dissatisfied patron, affiliated with the “Persatuan Tak Makan Tauge Satu Malaysia” (PTMT1M), took to Facebook to vent frustration after receiving fried noodles containing bean sprouts, despite explicitly requesting a sprout-free dish.

The customer’s response was to leave the noodles, untouched with the offending sprouts, on the table, aiming to teach the establishment a lesson about order accuracy.

Despite choosing not to request a replacement dish out of sympathy, the gesture aimed to convey dissatisfaction with the oversight.

The incident swiftly spread through the PTMT1M Facebook Group, eliciting diverse reactions from online users.

While some sympathised with the customer’s predicament, others criticised the protest method, suggesting more constructive approaches for resolving such issues.

Despite this, a few individuals shared similar experiences of order discrepancies, empathising with the protester’s frustration.