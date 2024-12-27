IPOH: A woman, frustrated that her motorcycle was about to be towed due to 20 months of outstanding instalments, set the vehicle on fire in an incident in Pokok Assam, near Taiping, of which the video of the incident quickly went viral on social media.

Taiping police chief ACP Mohamad Nasir Ismail confirmed that the woman, who is in her 40s, was arrested yesterday.

“On Dec 26, at approximately 4.27 pm, the police received a report from a man about an incident in which a woman set fire to a black Honda RSX motorcycle on Jalan Masjid Pokok Assam, Taiping. The woman was detained for further investigation under Section 435 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement.

Mohamad Nasir explained that the incident stemmed from the woman’s dissatisfaction with her motorcycle was about to be towed for having 20 months of unpaid instalments.

He said that an investigation paper has been opened under Section 435 of the Penal Code, for committing mischief by fire, which carries a prison sentence of up to 14 years and a fine, upon conviction.