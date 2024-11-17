A group of friends showed the true meaning of friendship by holding a heartfelt convocation photoshoot for their injured buddy, who missed their official graduation ceremony due to a road accident.

In a touching 41-second TikTok video shared by @adamfitrii11, the group is seen putting on their graduation robes inside a hospital ward at KPJ Specialist Hospital, Seberang Perai, Penang.

ALSO READ: Heartwarming sight of M’sian friends fulfilling wheelchair-bound buddy’s wish to go jogging moves netizens

The centrepiece of this unique event was their friend, who lay on a hospital bed with his right leg in a cast.

After dressing themselves in their robes, the friends helped their injured friend don his graduation attire, ensuring he didn’t miss out on the milestone.

Once ready, they posed for a photo in the ward before wheeling him in a wheelchair to the hospital lobby, where more pictures were taken with their robes, mortarboards, and bright smiles.

According to the caption, their friend’s accident happened two weeks before the much-anticipated graduation ceremony. Instead of letting the unfortunate incident dampen the moment, the friends came together to create their own celebration.

The TikTok clip has since amassed over 39,000 views, with netizens praising the group’s unwavering support.

Many expressed admiration for their deep bond and congratulated the boys.

One user called nani commented: “Friends through thick and thin. May God grant you success in this world and the hereafter.”

“Friends for eternity... congratulations, young ones. May you continue to succeed and remain friends forever,” nur sauqina wrote.