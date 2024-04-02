A woman, self-identified as “Cikgu Hanis” on TikTok, recently shared her concerns on social media about the challenges of surviving in Kuala Lumpur with a monthly salary of RM1,600 as a graphic designer.

In her video, she highlighted the disparity in salaries between fresh graduates with degrees or diplomas, earning less than RM2,000, and those working in the retail industry who enjoy higher pay.

The woman expressed her frustration, questioning the feasibility of sustaining oneself in the city with such a salary.

She compared her RM1,600 offer to a basic retail job that offered RM3,000, emphasising the financial struggles faced by degree holders in Kuala Lumpur.

@Amirah Izzati Safuan shared a similar experience, stating, “Everyone goes through this as a fresh graduate, including myself.

“My basic salary was RM1,400, and I had a degree while raising my child alone. If you believe you can earn more in the countryside, please go ahead.”

Others recommended focusing on gaining experience and building her portfolio during this period to enhance credibility, paving the way for higher pay.