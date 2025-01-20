MALAYSIA often captivates expatriates with its blend of warm weather, picturesque islands, vibrant beaches, and diverse culinary delights.

Recently, a grateful expatriate from New York took to social media to express his appreciation for life in Malaysia.

In a post on Threads, @markguim shared his thoughts after enjoying a plate of nasi ayam goreng kunyit (turmeric fried chicken rice), a meal that cost him just US$2 (RM9). He also included a photo of the delicious dish.

“I’m at the office while cleaners are cleaning our condo. Just finished eating a US$2 lunch.

“Had to cancel my Pilates class because I remembered I have a pickleball game with the neighbours after work,” he wrote.

Mark highlighted several reasons he loves living in Malaysia, emphasising the kindness and friendliness of Malaysians, the excellent work-life balance, and the affordability of life here.

“Enjoying living in Malaysia. Very kind and friendly people. Great work-life balance. Affordable,” he shared in his post.

ALSO READ: Malaysia shines as 5th most affordable country globally

However, he admitted that the thought of leaving Malaysia saddens him. “I’d be really sad if my visa doesn’t get renewed and I have to return to New York City,” he added.

The post has since attracted the netizens on Threads, some who shared his enthusiasm for residing in Malaysia.

“That’s why I feel blessed living in my own country though many locals are complaining too, as living in the States everything is so expensive. Glad you like it here. Enjoy!” commented @lilaspicytropic.

“Balanced meal and super yummy! Everyday comfort food too. Need to share it with someone to reduce the calorie intake haha. Wishing your visa gets renewed! Keep spreading good stories about Malaysia,” complimented @hana_ona.

Mark also explained in the comments that despite earning less in Malaysia, he finds himself happier and the living conditions in Malaysia were “safer and comfortable” when compared to New York.

READ MORE: Tourist praises quick, affordable healthcare in Malaysia