MALAYSIA is a traveller’s paradise that boasts a unique blend of cultural diversity, breathtaking natural landscapes, and a variety of culinary delights.

But what often surprises tourists is the affordable, high-quality medical care. British tourist Jessica Jayne recently took to TikTok to share her partner’s experience visiting a clinic in Kuala Lumpur.

In the video, she shared that he might be having an ear infection and contacted a local clinic.

“We rang a doctor and they said we could come in straight away which feels so strange for us because in the United Kingdom, you literally have to wait weeks to see a doctor,” gushed Jessica.

At the clinic, she explained that the doctor immediately attended to her boyfriend and that everything went very “quick”.

She shared that she was initially worried that it might be expensive to see a doctor abroad, but thankfully she explained they were covered by insurance.

“Five minutes later, he had his medication and it was all done.

“The best part about all of it is that all the medication, the check up came up to RM44 which is less than what a prescription would probably cost you in the UK. It’s actually crazy,” said an amazed-sounding Jessica.

“I might have to fly to Malaysia to see a doctor next time, the UK could never!!” she added in her caption.

The video has since amassed over 110,000 views with many Malaysian netizens shocked that one would have to wait over six weeks in the UK just to see a doctor.

“Wait for weeks? Wow, that’s weird. We have clinics almost everywhere in Malaysia,” commented @ummuhamzahz.

“How can you wait for a week just to meet a doc,” said @GreYyyyyyy._.

Many netizens also took to the comments to share their appreciation for living in Malaysia.

“Aren’t we lucky to be residing in Malaysia?” said @Ted Abu Bakar.

