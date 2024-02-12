A foreigner’s plea for help at a rest stop in Selangor sparked widespread debate online, with many questioning how he had money to enter the country but none to return.

The post, shared by pedoqpop on X, read: “Salam @PDRMsia @plus2u, please assist in picking him up and arranging for his return. Why should we bear the cost of his ticket back to his hometown? Location: RNR Ulu Bernam (southbound).”

The man, whose pictures were also shared, was seen holding a cardboard sign with a handwritten message.

“Hi, I have been traveling for 9 years. I really miss home. Please help me raise a ticket and some food. Thank you.” His request quickly gained attention after it was posted, prompting varied reactions from netizens.

He was dressed in a tank top and shorts, sitting with a travel bag beside him and playing with his phone. A bowl of money was also placed next to a cardboard sign.

The post, dated Dec 1, went viral, prompting reactions from netizens who questioned the apparent contradiction in his situation – how he managed to enter Malaysia but was unable to secure funds for return travel after such a long time.

One user, hhariahuu7, voiced strong opinions on the matter: “He had money to travel here but none to return? Malaysia should implement stricter entry requirements like Korea, where visitors must show their itinerary, hotel bookings, and return flights. If they can’t provide these, they shouldn’t be allowed entry.”

Others, like jdzakaria, had doubts: “I doubt he’s homesick. He probably just wants to move on to the next country and will resort to begging again.”

A further concern was raised by rahah_ghazali, who questioned the man’s decision to beg: “If he’s European, can’t he approach his embassy for assistance? He’s not disabled or unwell, yet he’s still begging.”

On the other hand, heiapeni suggested a pragmatic approach: “He should work instead. Set up a system where he can earn daily wages, like cleaning toilets or drains.

“No free handouts,“ while JustAno00197430 expressed frustration over Malaysians’ excessive leniency towards foreigners or travellers: “Only Malaysians are this accommodating. Try doing the same abroad, and you’d get no sympathy. There’s no need to feel sorry for him, yet some people still give money.”