During Chinese New Year, many Malaysians returned to Penang to celebrate Chinese New Year as well as taking advantage of the long holiday weekend. Even Hong Kong actor and film producer, Philip Keung celebrated his Chinese New Year in Penang!

A week ago, Phillip posted an image on Instagram that he was back in Malaysia to promote his movie.

“This Chinese New Year, I had the chance to stay in Malaysia again, and it was still a wonderful feeling,” captioned the 57-year-old actor in this post.

This is not the actor’s first time in Malaysia, in fact, he celebrated Chinese New Year in Penang last year.

The actor absolutely adores Malaysia that he even purchased a house in Penang as well as celebrated Valentine’s Day on the island with his wife.

On Feb 18, Philip shared a clip along with a caption that he celebrated Chinese New Year in Penang, and said it was exactly what he’s been looking for. “This is the kind of festive atmosphere that I like. It’s so lively!”

In the clip, Philip was standing among the crowds who were observing the prayers and he had the honour of lighting up the firecrackers.

We’re glad he enjoyed his time in Penang!