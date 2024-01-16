WE are all familiar with the pain of grocery shopping— carrying the heavy grocery bags from the car to the house is indeed tiresome.

One woman, however, took an unconventional approach by buying a trolley from the supermarket and bringing it home along with her groceries, much to the surprise of her husband.

In a humorous TikTok clip shared by @malaysianupdatenews, the woman asked her husband to help unload groceries from the car.

To his bewilderment, he discovered a trolley placed in the car boot. Perplexed, he inquired of his wife whether she was allowed to bring the supermarket trolley home.

She explained that the supermarket was selling the trolley, and she decided to purchase it, emphasizing, “The most important thing was that I didn’t steal it.”

Despite her explanation, the man remained skeptical, scratching his head in disbelief.

Nevertheless, the trolley proved to be extremely practical, saving the couple from the hassle of carrying the groceries into the house. The TikTok clip has garnered over 230,000 views, with netizens amused by the woman’s unique and ingenious move of buying the trolley from the supermarket.