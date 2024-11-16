Japan’s ‘coffin cafe’ invites you to lie down and reflect on life and death

IN an unconventional twist, a 120-year-old funeral home in Japan has introduced a “coffin cafe” where visitors can lie in specially designed coffins to reflect on life and mortality.

Kajiya Honten, located in Futtsu, Chiba Prefecture, opened the cafe in September, marking a new initiative aimed at encouraging reflection on mortality in a unique way, South China Morning Post reported.

ALSO READ: Restaurant in Japan forced to dispose 25 packets of nasi lemak after Malaysian tour guide ‘ghosts’ them

The funeral home, founded in 1902 during the Meiji era, collaborated with a funeral supply company to create the service, which features three coffins in vibrant colours: gold, green, and yellow.

Each coffin is decorated with floral patterns and artistic motifs designed to create a more inviting atmosphere for those who wish to lie inside and reflect.

Secluded from the funeral hall, the cafe provides a peaceful environment, ensuring visitors don’t come across any funeral attendees.

Visitors pay 2,200 yen (approx. RM63) for the experience, and many, including couples, have taken the opportunity to snap photos together.

The company’s 48-year-old president, Kiyotaka Hirano shared that the idea was inspired by a personal experience.

At the age of 24, Hirano lost his father unexpectedly, a moment that deeply influenced his view on life and death.

“While most young people think about weddings, few consider funerals. However, everyone can approach this experience differently.

“Some may want to close the coffin lid for a few minutes to contemplate how they’d like to live before their time comes,” he was quoted as saying.

“The experience also provides an opportunity to re-evaluate your relationships with family and loved ones,” he added.

He expressed his hope that people would find the experience both “lively” and “renewing.”

“Coming out of the coffin can symbolise a rebirth, a reset of one’s life. I hope people leave feeling they can begin anew,” he said.

The initiative also addresses challenges facing Japan’s funeral industry, especially with the need to attract younger generations to sustain business.

A 2023 survey by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry revealed a 16% drop in the average cost of funerals, which decreased from 1.41 million yen (approx. RM42,492) in 2014 to 1.18 million yen (approx. RM34,000).

In response, Hirano has shifted the company’s focus from competing on price to enhancing customer satisfaction.

This includes offering personalised coffin designs and floral arrangements tailored to individual needs.

In 2022, the funeral home also launched a “memorial urn” service, allowing clients to create their own urns as a way to express their grief or plan for their end-of-life arrangements.

The innovative concept has caught the attention of people worldwide, including netizens in China.

One observer commented, “Haha, this is so great, very Japanese style,” while another joked, “Can we get a luxury ‘pretend death’ package? Maybe include a stomach tube for a coffee infusion. You might not taste the aroma, but at least you will not choke while lying down!”