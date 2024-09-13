A man in Japan was recently exposed for recording numerous women bathing in hot springs using spy cams embedded in made-up rocks.

The man admitted to secretly recording around 1,000 women at various hot springs since 2022.

He was also convicted multiple times for the possession of child pornography.

According to South China Morning Post, citing local reports, it was said the man was arrested in May after his operation was foiled by one of the women who noticed the spycam in the hot spring after seeing “strange reflections” in a rock, as quoted.

The man-made rock was taken by the police following the woman’s report and the 31-year-old man was arrested when he returned to the hot spring looking for the spycam.

ALSO READ: Singapore diplomat face possible charges in Japan after allegedly filming underage student at public bath

44 victims were discovered in the footage police retrieved.

He reportedly admitted to buying a “telelens” online and got to making the rock using “clay and brown plastic”, as quoted, to hide the spycam.

As for the hidden camera’s wiring, he used some brown tape to wrap the cable, connected to a power bank.

Once the set-up was done, he hid behind a camouflage net, dressed as a “mountain climber”, positioning the spycam to discreetly observe his environment.

ALSO READ: Japanese journalist brings lonely #MeToo battle to Sundance

The prosecution described the man’s actions as “planned, repeated, and fundamentally harmful”, as quoted, and called for a two-year prison sentence, also pointing out the accused’s potential to relapse into committing the crime once more.

The court will deliver its verdict on Tuesday (Sept 17).