Singapore diplomat face possible charges in Japan after allegedly filming underage student at public bath

PETALING JAYA: A diplomat who had been previously stationed at the Singapore embassy in Tokyo had been questioned by the police after he was alleged to have filmed a male tenager at a public bath in Japan according to the country’s dailies.

According to NHK, the 55-year-old diplomat was a “former” counsellor at the embassy.

Another Japanese media Yomiuri Shimbun reported that the diplomat had used his smartphone to secretly film the 13-year-old school student in the changing room of a public bath.

Asahi Shimbun further reported that staff members at the public bath in Tokyo’s Minato Ward reportedly called the police who, upon arriving, searched the diplomat’s phone and found “multiple naked photos of male customers”.

The diplomat, it is learnt, had refused to go to the police station but told officers he had taken such photos in other public baths.

Upon police request, the diplomat subsequently deleted over 700 photos from his phone “on the spot”, the collection of which were taken over the course of six months leading up to the latest incident.

The report further stated that the Tokyo police are currently investigating potential violations of child pornography laws, with formal charges being considered and are planning to ask Singapore’s Foreign Affairs ministry to get the man to turn himself in.

Asahi Shimbun also reported that the embassy was unaware of the incident and told the daily that the diplomat has since returned to Singapore on April 12.

A diplomat cannot be arrested according to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

