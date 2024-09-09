PEOPLE visiting Johor Zoo recently witnessed a scary situation where a kitten was found surrounded by two tigers in their enclosure.

A TikTok video by @anonymous_not showed two tigers slowly approaching the tiny feline near the enclosure’s pond.

Luckily, one of the workers came to the kitten’s aid and sprayed the big cats with some water to get them away.

Visitors were heard gasping anxiously and squealing in fear - especially when one of the tigers tried to return to where the kitten was.

It also roared at the zookeeper while being sprayed at once more.

ALSO READ: M’sian man running with his cat at KL marathon wins netizens’ hearts

That same tiger was being continuously sprayed at but did not relent while the other tiger left the scene.

Finally, one of the other zookeepers managed to grab the kitten. The surrounding onlookers cheered, glad that the kitten was brought to safety.

A TikTok user pointed out in the comments section that the situation could have gotten worse if the kitten unintentionally moved closer to the enclosure when the tigers were being sprayed since they too do not take well to water.

Other netizens questioned how the kitten could have gotten into the enclosure in the first place.