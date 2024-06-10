A bus driver has garnered praise on social media for his compassionate assistance to a visually impaired elderly couple during a rest stop on their journey from Kota Bharu, Kelantan, to Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) in Kuala Lumpur.

In a heartfelt Facebook post shared on Thursday, a netizen known as Afzal Faizul commended the driver for his kindness, noting how he carefully guided the couple to the restroom.

The post emphasised the driver’s thoughtful actions, particularly as he held the man’s hand while leading him to the facilities.

The author of the post wrote: “Usually the drivers often have stern faces and aren’t very relaxed.

“They complain a lot, especially if you have too much luggage or if you’re slow getting on the bus after a stop. Their faces are always long until we reach TBS,” he stated.

“But this time was different—I was lucky to have a super cool and kind-hearted driver!

“The elderly man in the striped shirt was blind, and his wife was also visually impaired.

“However, this bus driver even assisted the man to the restroom because he needed to go. Just imagine how kind and considerate that driver was!” he wrote in awe.

“Congratulations to the uncle; you are the hero of the day!” he said.