IN a recent heartwarming post shared on Facebook, a local named Goh recounted his touching encounter with a middle-aged cobbler.

Goh was en route to Maybank in Bandar Baru, Ampang, when the uncle approached him with a polite “Boss, boss.”

Curious, Goh paused to listen. The elderly cobbler, having recently set up his stall, humbly requested Goh’s assistance in promoting his new business online.

The uncle, who specialises in shoe repairs and sole replacements, was hoping for a bit of help to spread the word.

Moved by the cobbler’s request, Goh took some photos of the stall and posted them on Facebook to generate awareness.

He wrote: “The day before yesterday evening, while I was withdrawing money at a bank in Malaysia, I met an elderly Malay man. He politely referred to me as “boss” and asked if I could help him with an advertisement on Facebook.”

“He hoped I could help him promote his business,” he stated.

“Seeing the elderly man waiting for customers with no one coming by, I felt a bit sad. So, without hesitation, I took a few photos and, since I had some free time today, I went ahead and posted the advertisement for him.”

“I hope my small effort can be of help to him. I also wish him good health, safety, and success in his business!” he shared along with the photos.

Netizens were quick to show love on his post on the uncle.

One user called Melisa Lis Lis wrote: “This uncle stitches shoes beautifully and neatly. I can say this confidently because I always used to go to him for shoe repairs when he was still in Batang Kali. I hope he gets plenty of blessings and success in his new place.”

The post garnered over 3900 likes and 6000 shares.