KL nasi lemak eatery allegedly charges customer RM1 for using air-conditioned room

A customer recently claimed to have been charged for using the air-conditioned room of a nasi lemak eatery in Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur.

Shared on X by @MALAYSIAVIRALLL, an image attached of a receipt from the eatery showed the bill allegedly charging RM1 for using the air-conditioned room.

The image of the receipt showed that the amount seemed to be multiplied by five, although not disclosed in the post what the multiplication was for.

Netizens were split on the eatery’s action of charging for air-conditioning, where some believed it is reasonable on their part whereas others vehemently opposed the move.

Commenters also alleged that the eatery has always charged for dining in the air-conditioned room.

“The restaurant implemented this charge as an option provided for customers whether they want to sit in the air-conditioned room or not. I do not see what is the issue, many other restaurants do this,” a user said.

“I was surprised when I was charged RM1 just for sitting in the air-conditioned room. First and last time I ate there,” a netizen claimed.

“What’s next? Will they charge us for washing our hands?” a netizen quipped sarcastically.