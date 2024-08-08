A shaman in Klang, has been accused of child abuse after performing a controversial “blood kiss” ritual, which he claimed would cure illnesses in children.

Known only as Lin, the ritual was conducted by him at a temple in the royal city, where he slits his tongue followed by pressing his face against the children brought to him by their parents.

Photos of the ritual, initially posted on the temple’s Facebook page, sparked widespread outrage and were quickly shared across social media.

The images depicted Lin bent over a restrained child, his face and mouth in close contact with the child’s face and mouth.

This has led to a wave of criticism directed at both the shaman and the parents for their superstitious practices and perceived child abuse.

The act was also condemned for its lack of hygiene.

Following the backlash, the temple deleted the post and shut down its Facebook account.

Chen Hezhang, president of the Federation of Taoist Associations Malaysia, condemned the practice and announced plans to hold a council meeting to address the issue with Lin directly.

“During the ‘blood kiss’ the child’s hands and feet appear to be restrained, and the child seems visibly uncomfortable, indicating they are not willingly accepting this method.

“Parents are advised against forcing their children to undergo such treatments – and excessive superstition,“ he reportedly told China Press.

According to South China Morning Post, the shaman defended his actions, claiming his intentions were to heal, not harm.

He stated that he was guided by divine intervention, saying, “As a shaman, when a deity descends, it possesses my body and dictates the methods used to treat believers. As someone chosen by the deity, I must accept this role.”

He also insisted that he did not directly kiss the children and did not intend any form of harassment.