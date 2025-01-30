IT is wise to be vigilant about who has access to your private messages since one can never trust who will read it without your knowledge.

A local employer allegedly took a sneak peek of their employer’s private WhatsApp messages on their work computer during the employees’ off days.

A Threads post shared a rather short and simple reminder to never leave one’s WhatsApp web unattended.

In the post, @alifahrafidy claimed her former employer wanted to know what the staff were talking about behind their back.

Further details were not disclosed as Alifah did not want to elaborate further on what happened.

Alifah replied to a comment who advised her to report the employer but in response she said she had already sought legal action only to hit a dead end as the lawyer stated the employer’s actions were legal since the computers belong to the workplace.

The post which quickly gained numbers online, resonated with many who expressed their horror at the former employer’s breach of privacy of their staff while some questioned why employers use their personal WhatsApp on their work computers.

One netizen replied that the breach of privacy is not covered under the “wanting” law hence the courts “rarely judge on it” but noted that the right to privacy is constitutionally guarded under “personal liberty” according to Article 5(1).

“This is unethical. As a boss, I found a private conversation on the office computer. I would help delete or log out of there immediately but I would also warn my staff. You should never use office facilities for private conversations,” a user said.

“My previous IT manager used to hack all the personal computers connected to the company Wi-Fi. (They) could check our WhatsApp (messages) during work hours and then make snide comments,” another user recounted.

“The main reason I have two phones – One for work and another one for personal. Never talk negatively about your colleagues or bosses on WhatsApp unless you have resigned from the position,” a netizen advised.