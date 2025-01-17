A miscarriage is a deeply personal and traumatic event, yet one woman’s experience has revealed the glaring lack of compassion in some workplace policies.

In a post shared on X, a woman recounted how her employer responded with indifference upon learning about her miscarriage.

The employer failed to offer even a simple, “I’m sorry for your loss,” and instead, granted her only three days of medical leave.

This decision directly contradicted her doctor’s recommendation, which deemed her unfit for work for seven days.

When she questioned the disparity, the employer’s response was curt: “MC is limited to 3 days, the rest is unpaid leave.”

The post emphasised the lack of empathy, stating, “At the very least, say something like ‘I’m sorry’ or ‘Wishing you a speedy recovery.’”

The incident has since drawn widespread criticism, sparking conversations about how miscarriages are treated in the workplace.

One user highlighted the lack of understanding, asking, “Isn’t a miscarriage considered hospitalisation? It should qualify for 60+ days of leave.”

Online reactions have overwhelmingly condemned the employer’s actions, with many calling for better policies and sensitivity toward employees facing personal crises.

One user called Nizxms_ commented: “Never expect people to sympathise with our lives, especially at the workplace. You’ll only understand once it happens to you. The least we can do is take care of ourselves.”

“Isn’t a miscarriage considered hospitalisation leave (with a limit of 60 days)? It’s the same as recovery after surgery or an operation,” qilala wrote.