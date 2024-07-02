A video circulating on TikTok has sparked outrage after capturing an elderly woman deliberately damaging a plant outside a neighbor’s home.

The incident, recorded on the homeowner’s CCTV camera, shows the woman, known as ‘makcik,‘ and a man parking their Honda HR-V near the residence of TikTok user @annzzle.

Upon exiting the vehicle, the woman notices a scratch on her car door caused by the plant. In retaliation, she proceeds to stomp on the plant until its stem breaks, as seen in the footage.

@Annzzle, the homeowner, shared the video on TikTok, expressing dismay at the incident. She questions the woman’s actions, lamenting the damage inflicted on the plant.

Adding to the frustration, the ‘makcik’ returns to park near @annzzle’s house later in the day, further aggravating the situation.

While it remains unclear whether @annzzle confronted the elderly woman, many social media users condemned her behaviour as insensitive and cruel.

Some defended the ‘makcik,‘ arguing against the placement of plants outside residential properties.